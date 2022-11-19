scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Moosewala’s parents leave for UK to ‘take part in candle march seeking justice’

On October 30, Mooewala's father Balkaur Singh had threatened to leave the country permanently "if the justice was not delivered by November 25" in his son's gruesome murder case

Earlier, Balkaur Singh, Moosewala's father, had said that if police and government try to prove his son as a gangster or his involvement in any gang war, then he will withdraw the murder FIR on November 25 and leave the country. (Express Photo/ File)

The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala Friday left for the UK, with sources close to the family saying that they will participate in some candle marches and protest demonstrations there seeking justice for their son.

On October 30, Mooewala’s father Balkaur Singh had threatened to leave the country permanently “if the justice was not delivered by November 25” in his son’s gruesome murder case. “I might go and start living in Bangladesh if need be, but I will leave this country if we don’t get justice,” he had said while addressing a gathering and media at his residence in Mansa.

While phones of Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur were switched off, a close family friend said that have gone to UK to participate in some programmes which were being organized by the Punjabi fraternity.

“They will be participating in some candle marches and also some protests demanding justice for Moosewala. One of the protests might also be held outside the UK Parliament,” he said.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 08:36:36 am
