Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Moosewala’s manager moves HC for protection, cites threat from gangsters Bishnoi and Brar

Shagan Preet Singh also seeks anticipatory bail in the Vicky Middukhera murder case

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 28, 2022 4:49:06 pm
Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa on May 29. Since then, police in several states have made a spate of arrests. (File)

The manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Shagan Preet Singh, has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection and security of life and liberty, apprehending serious threat of life from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar.

In another petition, Shagan Preet Singh has also sought anticipatory bail in the murder case of Vicky Middukhera, a youth Akali Dal leader who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021.

The matters are yet to come up for hearing before the high court.

In his petition, Shagan Preet, 29, through counsel senior advocate Vinod Ghai and advocates Kanika Ahuja and Gaurav Dutta, has contended that he was working as a de-facto manager with Moosewala, being one of his closest friends.

The petition points out that Shagan Preet went to Australia on April 6. “The petitioner was neither named in the FIR nor his role had surfaced during the investigation conducted for around eight months. The investigating agency, by taking the benefit of his absence, manipulated disclosure statement of one Ajay alias Sunny alias Lifty on April 10, 2022, introducing the name of petitioner,” the petition says, referring to Middukhera’s murder investigation.

Moosewala murder: Probe untangles complex web of planning, suspects and their roles in singer's killing

“This disclosure statement was manipulated with ulterior motives and was recorded under pressure and coercion. This is apparent from the fact that alleged disclosure naming the petitioner was recorded after 8 months of the FIR,” the petition further says.

The petition says that Shagan Preet “has been implicated in FIR on the basis of alleged disclosure statement of co-accused which is inadmissible in law”. The investigating agency has “no other corroborative evidence in the form of call records or tower location or any kind of conversation between petitioner and co-accused Ajay”, the petition adds.

It says that Shagan Preet has no links with the gang that allegedly murdered Middukhera yet he is being “targeted by the rival gang of Bishnoi and Brar”. “The petitioner is receiving death threats from the persons who are associates of Bishnoi and Brar,” the petition contends.

In the petition, Shagan Preet contended that after Moosewala’s killing, as his manager, he too apprehends the same fate at the hands of Bishnoi and Brar.

