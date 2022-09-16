scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested

The two were arrested in an intelligence-led operation, Gaurav Yadav added.

Sidhu Moosewala | Sidhu Moosewala murder caseSidhu Moosewala murder case: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29 (Photo source: Instagram)

Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force, officials said on Friday.

The task force nabbed the two gangsters, identified as Mandeep alias Tufan and Manpreet alias Mani Raiya, from Amritsar district, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The two were arrested in an intelligence-led operation, Yadav added.

The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery. Yadav said they were also wanted for links with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. On Saturday, Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter involved in the popular Punjabi singer’s killing.

More from Chandigarh

In an 1,850-page chargesheet filed in a Mansa court last month, the Punjab Police had stated that gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the murder and had coordinated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi, and others to execute the killing.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 04:18:55 pm
Next Story

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement