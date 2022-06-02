Moosewala murder: Punjab Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, SIT reconstituted

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it will question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to the state in connection with the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the police, Bishnoi’s gang was behind the killing. At present, Bishnoi is in custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to assault on a public servant.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bishnoi had filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. On Wednesday, however, he withdrew the plea. His counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wished to withdraw the petition and wanted to file it before the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Meanwhile, to expedite the investigation, the office of Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra on Wednesday reconstituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Moosewala’s murder case. The SIT would be headed by Punjab Armed Police Inspector General Jaskaran Singh as chairperson and would work under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anti-Gangsters Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban.

An official of Punjab AGTF chief said that an inmate each from Ferozepur and Bathinda jails were brought on production warrant by Mansa police in connection with the murder. The official said that Manpreet Singh Manna, who is alleged to have killed another gangster Kulbeer Singh Naruana and his accomplice Chamkaur Singh last year, was brought on production from Ferozepur Jail and another gangster Siraj Mintu who was allegedly involved in the killing of a right wing activist in Amritsar was brought on production warrant from Bathinda jail.

SSP Toora said they have got important leads and are working on it. On whether Mansa police will bring Bishnoi on remand, the SSP said, “Definitely. We have information that the Delhi Police has taken the remand of Bishnoi. After that we will make him join the probe.”

‘Singer may have sensed danger’

Amritsar: Sidhu Moosewala knew that he was being followed by at least two cars — and had probably sensed some sort of danger — but was not sure till end whether fans or potential assailants were in the vehicles tailing him, the two other occupants in his car, who were injured in the attack, have told police, sources said on Wednesday.

According to a source, the singer’s family had earlier been alerted by security agencies about possible threat to him.He kept a loaded weapon with him and was alert when he thought he was being followed, the source said. On Sunday, the source said, he realised he had only three bullets — he also did not expect there would be six attackers, carrying sophisticated weapons. “Moosewala fired in return but in vain.” —ENS