Moosewala murder: Police say Lawrence Bishnoi got his brother, aide to flee on fake passports to create alibi

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in a well-hatched out conspiracy to protect his brother Anmol Bishnoi, his close associate Sachin Thapan and himself, had created a perfect alibi so that he and his associates are not linked to the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab police said Thursday.

“To execute this plan, he procured passports for his brother Anmol Bishnoi and Sachn Thapan on fake particulars that were issued by Regional Passport Office, Delhi, and made them flee the country before the execution of this murder,” Punjab additional director-general of police (anti-gangsters task force) Promod Ban said at a press conference.

“He settled them abroad from where they could coordinate, facilitate and successfully execute this crime without being noticed or held culpable. Anmol Bishnoi (brother of Lawrence Bishnoi) has a criminal past, having been booked in as many as 18 criminal cases. Lastly he was in Jodhpur Jail, from where he was released on bail on October 7, 2021. Anmol Bishnoi had got his passport issued by RPO Delhi under fake particulars. Similarly, Sachin Thapan, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and having a criminal past with 12 criminal cases, also managed to get a passport issued by RPO Delhi under fake particulars,” he said.

The additional director-general of police said that on the basis of these disclosures made by Lawrence Bishnoi during the interrogation, a separate case was registered against Lawrence and his associates under Sections 384, 465, 466, 471, 120B of the IPC, Section 12 of the Passport Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act, among others.

“A deeper probe will be conducted to unearth the modus operandi and the role of the officials in this unholy nexus in which the persons with criminal background managed to procure passports on fake particulars from RPO Delhi and flee the country,” Ban said. “We are getting forensics done to know which weapons were used to kill rapper Sidhu Moosewala.”

So far thirteen people have been arrested in the murder case, he said, adding that at least three recces were done before the crime.

Ban said the sharpshooters reached Moosewala’s village in Mansa district on May 25, four days before the singer was murdered.

He said Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar and Priyavrat Fauji were among those involved in the killing.