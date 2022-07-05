Moosewala murder: Mansa police get remand of four accused till July 13

Punjab Police on Tuesday managed to secure an eight day remand of four men, including two shooters, who are accused of being involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29. All the four accused in the case had been arrested by Delhi Police.

Incidentally, while the Punjab Police has so far failed to make any key arrests in the case, its Delhi counterparts on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a third shooter, Ankit Sirsa, and his aide Sachin Bhawani, in the case.

Moosewala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on the evening of May 29 after the car that he was riding on was waylaid and boxed in by the assailants armed with automatic weapons.

Mansa police so far arrested 12 men, all of who they claim helped the main shooters in carrying out the crime.

As per details, the four accused in the case —Priyavrat alias Fauji (shooter), Kashish alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak alias Tinu (close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi), and Keshav Kumar (who provided the geataway vehicle to shooters) — were arrested in a MCOCA case by the Delhi Police. They had subsequently been brought on transit remand from Delhi on Monday by the Punjab Police and produced in Mansa court on Tuesday. The court sent the men to police custody till July 13.

A police officer said that Punjab Police were yet to get possession of the phone, weapons and other belongings seized from the arrested men and the legal process to secure custody of the same had been launched.

The Delhi police, so far, has recovered eight grenades, nine electronic detonators, three pistols, one assault rifle, three Punjab police uniforms, two mobile handsets along with a dongle, a sim, one 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, and one pistol of .30 mm bore along with 9 live cartridges from the possession of the arrested men. Sources in the Punjab Police said that it was very important that the state police force got possession of these items as soon as possible as they were crucial for further investigations.

“We have initiated the process and will get the phones and other belongings from teh Delhi Police soon. We are hopeful that they will also hand over the data that they recovered from the phones, so that we can also use the same in our case,” a Punjab police officer said.