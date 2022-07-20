Moosewala murder: Cops probing links of 2 held for pasting pro-Khalistan poster in temple

Updated: July 20, 2022 8:03:19 pm
Punjab police are probing role of the two men arrested on Tuesday for pasting pro-Khalistan posters on the wall of Shri Kali Mata Mandir Patiala in singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Harwinder Singh alias Prince and Prem Singh, residents of Salempur Sekhan village in Patiala district were arrested for pasting poster related to ‘Khalistan Referendum’ on the wall of temple on July 14.
Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek, when asked about the purported phone call recording, said, “We are investigating the case.” The arrested duo had reportedly a telephonic conversation with banned group Sikhs for Justice’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun where he purportedly told them to provide shelter to Moosewala’s killers.
On Tuesday, while announcing the arrest of the duo, Pareek said that “thorough technical investigations revealed that the poster was pasted by Harwinder and Prem after some foreign-based anti-national elements lured them to do that in exchange of money or through the offer of settling them abroad. Harwinder worked in Malaysia for over two years, where he came in contact with them and even after returning to India, he kept communicating with them via WhatsApp. After receiving the posters and the money, they pasted the posters at four places, including Cantonment area in Ambala, Aryan College in Rajpura, Shri Kali Mata Temple in Patiala and on a traffic sign board near Sheetla Mata Temple in Patiala. They also wrote pro-Khalistan slogans using spray paint on a bridge in Rajpura”.
