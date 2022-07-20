scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Moosewala murder: Cops probing links of 2 held for pasting pro-Khalistan poster in temple

Cops probing links of 2 held for pasting pro-Khalistan poster in temple

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 20, 2022 8:03:19 pm
Harwinder Singh alias Prince and Prem Singh, residents of Salempur Sekhan village in Patiala district were arrested for pasting poster related to ‘Khalistan Referendum’ on the wall of temple on July 14. (File Photo)

Punjab police are probing role of the two men arrested on Tuesday for pasting pro-Khalistan posters on the wall of Shri Kali Mata Mandir Patiala in singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Harwinder Singh alias Prince and Prem Singh, residents of Salempur Sekhan village in Patiala district were arrested for pasting poster related to ‘Khalistan Referendum’ on the wall of temple on July 14.

Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek, when asked about the purported phone call recording, said, “We are investigating the case.” The arrested duo had reportedly a telephonic conversation with banned group Sikhs for Justice’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun where he purportedly told them to provide shelter to Moosewala’s killers.

More from Chandigarh
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On Tuesday, while announcing the arrest of the duo, Pareek said that “thorough technical investigations revealed that the poster was pasted by Harwinder and Prem after some foreign-based anti-national elements lured them to do that in exchange of money or through the offer of settling them abroad. Harwinder worked in Malaysia for over two years, where he came in contact with them and even after returning to India, he kept communicating with them via WhatsApp. After receiving the posters and the money, they pasted the posters at four places, including Cantonment area in Ambala, Aryan College in Rajpura, Shri Kali Mata Temple in Patiala and on a traffic sign board near Sheetla Mata Temple in Patiala. They also wrote pro-Khalistan slogans using spray paint on a bridge in Rajpura”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement