Sidhu Moosewala murder case: 6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

The Punjab Police Saturday said in a joint operation with the central agencies and Delhi Police, they managed to arrest the sixth shooter — Deepak Mundi — of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Mundi was arrested from near the West Bengal-Nepal border along with two of his associates.

In a tweet, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, “In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd, in a joint operation with central agencies & #DelhiPolice, have arrested Deepak @ Mundi, absconding shooter of #SidhuMooseWala , with 2 associates. Major victory in war against drugs & gangsters on directions of CM @BhagwantMann.”

In another tweet, the DGP said, “Deepak, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder have been arrested today by #AGTF team at #WestBengal – #Nepal border in the culmination of intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons & hideouts.”

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Police had identified six shooters who formed two modules to eliminate the singer. Of these, Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police while Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.

(With inputs from PTI)