Many being questioned but no solid lead yet in Moosewala murder case

Having failed to nab the perpetrators of May 9 rocket-propelled Grenade attack on their intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the Punjab police were yet again groping in the dark after the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday evening.

Moosewala was waylaid while being behind the wheels of a Mahindra Thar and pumped with over two dozen bullets. While he was declared dead on arrival when taken to the Mansa civil hospital, two others accompanying him sustained injuries.

The police have taken into custody a number of people from different districts for questioning, including a Punjab-based man from Uttarakhand, in connection with the murder. Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force additional director of police Promod Ban did not respond to calls and text messages from The Indian Express. An officer of the task force said the Uttarakhand man, who was going to Hemkund Sahib as a pilgrim, was detained for questioning.

Sources in the task force said the police did not have any solid leads in the case.

Meanwhile, Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora told The Indian Express that the assailants appeared to have carried out a recce before launching the murderous attack on Moosewala. “We got leads that the Corolla car was seen in Moosa village in CCTV footage while doing a recce.”

Toora declined to share any further details, saying it could “hamper the investigations”.

There were reports of the police approaching the Delhi police to quiz gangsters, particularly those having links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who are jailed in the national capital.

The Indian Express has learnt that a senior officer of the task force went to a dhaba where a group of men had breakfast on Sunday morning. The owner of the Mansukh dhaba, located on the Mansa-Sunam road, said a police officer had come with a photo of the suspects, whom the waiter denied having seen. “The police had a photo of six to seven persons who had had breakfast with paranthas and dahi. I don’t know if these people carried out the assault on Moosewala,” the owner, Harbaksh Singh, told The Indian Express.

Harbaksh said the police were checking all CCTV cameras in and around Mansa and a senior police officer asked what clothes they were wearing and what language they spoke.

Faridkot range inspector-general PK Yadav, who has additional charge of Bathinda range and has been entrusted with the investigations, said three vehicles used in the crime had been recovered. Yadav said the Alto car recovered from Moga was learnt to have been snatched from a family by the criminals and police are verifying the information.