Monday, June 06, 2022
Moosewala killing: Punjab Police nabs 3rd suspect from Haryana

Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday.

By: PTI | Bathinda (punjab) |
Updated: June 6, 2022 1:24:32 pm
Sidhu Moosewala murder, Sidhu Moosewala, Haryana, Punab police, Chandigarh news, Chandigarh, Indian express, Indian express news, Punjab newsOn June 3, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moosewala's killing were being probed.

The Punjab Police has arrested another person in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three.

Also read |Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew claims he shot Moosewala; SIT says can’t confirm or deny

Two days after the killing of Moosewala in Mansa district, the Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case.

The arrested person, Manpreet Singh, was accused of providing logistic support to the assailants.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

