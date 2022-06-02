Moosewala fans await release of his song on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, other Punjab issues

Five days after the singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in cold blood at his village Moosa in Mansa district of Punjab, his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his song on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and the state’s river water rights.

Sources close to the slain singer told The Indian Express that Moosewala had prepared a new track about the canal, Sikh prisoners languishing in jails and other issues. “However, it is not released yet. He used to say that now his every third song would be on Punjab issues,” said a close friend of Moosewala.

“He had already completed the audio recording of the song and the video shoot conceptualisation was in progress. He was scheduled to visit Canada for his concerts this summer and the plan was to release the SYL song before the Canada tour. Now his father would be taking the final call on his pending and unreleased works,” said the friend, who requested not to be named.

Even though Moosewala was known for songs that glorified weapons and violence, he was also among those vocal personalities who strongly raised issues related to the state’s rights. He had supported farmers in their agitation against the Centre’s three laws that were eventually withdrawn.

“Most people just do not know who Sidhu Moosewala really was. They just stereotyped him seeing a few songs on weapons. He was way beyond that. He wrote this song on Punjab’s river water rights and the SYL canal issue because he had started feeling responsible towards his state and its people,” the friend said, adding that Moosewala would say “he must write something that is for the welfare of Punjab and its people” because “so many people follow him”.

Even though he had joined the Congress and contested elections, Punjab came before everything else for Moosewala, the friend said. “That is why he thought of writing a song on the SYL canal and other Punjab issues even after his defeat in the elections,” he added.

Hinting that Moosewala’s SYL canal song might be released soon, Stalinveer, a Punjabi music and video director, and the singer’s close friend, said in an Instagram post that Moosewala had shared photos of Balwinder Singh Jattana with him on May 27 and discussed video shoot details for the SYL song. “The SYL song is going to remove many doubts and misunderstandings about who Moosewala really was,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Balwinder Singh Jattana, a militant of the pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa, along with his three accomplices had allegedly assassinated some officials who were discussing the construction of the canal at a Chandigarh office in 1990. They are hailed in the state for “stopping the construction of the canal” and “saving Punjab’s river waters”.

Meanwhile, a post was uploaded on Moosewala’s official Instagram account on Thursday with an appeal to all music producers that they should not share or release any of his unfinished tracks with anyone except his father. “Please hand over all the content, whether they are 2-4 lines or a complete song, to his father after the bhog ceremony on January 8. If his works get leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Only his father will decide everything now..,” read the post.

The SYL canal is an incomplete canal proposed to share water from the rivers Ravi and Beas between Punjab and Haryana. Punjab is against the construction of the canal while Haryana wants it completed at the earliest. In 1982, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi laid the foundation for the canal at Kapoori village in Patiala in the border state.