Moosewala case: Punjab Police get gangster Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand

A New Delhi court Wednesday allowed the Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in connection with the ongoing probe into the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. The Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarwaria at Patiala House Courts Complex also allowed a day’s transit remand of Bhagwanpuria following which a team of Punjab Police, sources said, picked the gangster from a Delhi jail in a bulletproof vehicle to bring him to Punjab.

Bhagwanpuria will be produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate at Mansa on Thursday. Earlier, the Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team had procured an arrest warrant from a court in Mansa.

Bhagwanpuria is stated to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also brought to Punjab from Delhi on a transit remand in connection with the case.

Earlier, Punjab Police’s SIT member and SP (investigation) Dharmveer Singh moved an application before the Delhi Court seeking formal arrest of Bhagwanpuria for interrogation. Appearing for Punjab, Special Prosecutor Pratham Sethi submitted that Bhagwanpuria directly participated in commission of crime in the murder of Moosewala. Sethi also placed on record arrest warrant issued against the gangster by a Mansa court.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, a counsel for Bhagwanpuria said the Punjab Police’s plea was that Bhagwanpuria supplied the weapons used in Moosewala’s murder. “We submitted that for eight to nine years, he (Bhagwanpuria) has been in judicial custody (in different cases) and they (Punjab Police) could not bring on record or give any connecting evidence so far that he had any communication with anyone,” the counsel said.

He said the court has allowed a one-day transit remand on certain conditions, which include directing the Punjab Police to ensure his security and medical examination.

For Punjab, Sethi submitted that a team of 50 armed police personnel and 10 vehicles, including two bullet proof cars, have been arranged for the safe transit of Bhagwanpuria from Delhi to Punjab. Sethi submitted that the gangster’s transit will be carried out under camera.

The court, after hearing the arguments, citing the circumstances of the case and nature and gravity of offence and allegations against Bhagwanpuria allowed Punjab Police to take him in transit remand.

Nearly a week ago, Punjab Police ADGP and head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force Pramod Ban had said Bishnoi admitted to have been the mastermind in the singer’s murder and that he had been planning it since last August.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government temporarily pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people.