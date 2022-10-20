Brampton mayor pays tribute to Moosewala, plants sapling in his memory

Brampton, the Canadian city from where Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala took baby steps in the world of pop and rap, paid tributes to the slain singer Thursday, with the planting of a sapling in his memory.

The plaque installed with the plant reads: “In loving memory of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu… Sidhu Moosewala… legends never die.”

Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, in a tweet said: “We planted a tree in the memory of late Sidhu Moose Wala earlier today at Susan Fennel Sportsplex. His legacy lives on in our city.”

Sidhu Moosewala who started with music in 2017 at Brampton, had written a number ‘B-Town’ which was a tribute to the Canadian city. A hub of international students with several colleges and universities around, Brampton embraced Moosewala’s Punjabi music and there was no looking back.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, regional councillor, Brampton, said that the area where the tree has been planted in Moosewala’s memory is frequently visited by international students. “This is where Moosewala also used to come very often. Students here love him. We decided to plant a tree in his memory so that he continues to live for people of Brampton, a city that made him..”

Dhillon said that Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur had also requested her son’s fans to keep him alive by planting trees in his memory. “We just followed his mother’s appeal,” said Dhillon.