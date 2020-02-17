Months after road outside PU V-C office closed for ‘beautification’, plants wilt

On being asked about the efforts made for ‘beautification’, an official at the Horticulture department said that the efforts included “placing plants on the stretch of road”.. On being asked about the efforts made for ‘beautification’, an official at the Horticulture department said that the efforts included “placing plants on the stretch of road”..

Months after a road outside Panjab University’s Vice Chancellor’s office was blocked off for ‘beautification’, some potted plants placed inside the barricaded road have wilted and dried.

The road, which was barricaded in December last year, has remained shut for no specific reason. In a press conference in early January, the Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar had claimed that the road was barricaded for ‘beautification’ and will be accessible to vehicles.

On being asked about the efforts made for ‘beautification’, an official at the Horticulture department said that the efforts included “placing plants on the stretch of road”. Since then, even the plants have wilted, but there has been no communication as to when the road will be opened.

The enclosed stretch also neighbours a spacious parking lot, which could potentially address the perpetual complaints regarding a shortage of parking space on campus. The campus faces heavy traffic and congested roads on regular basis, a burden which could be reduced by opening of the road.

A committee, consisting of faculty members and representative of PU Student Council has met regularly since December to discuss the state of traffic on campus. In the last meeting, student council members and President Chetan Chowdhury had decided that they will appeal to the VC to open the road. “It was decided that the road will be opened soon, but there has been no communication since,” said Chetan.

A source close to the VC said that the road is shut because the VC believes in ‘Vaastu’, a traditional system of architecture. “He believes in Vaastu. Someone suggested, the road be shut for positive energy,” said the source.

