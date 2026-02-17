Received only monthly honorarium of Rs 1.20L as political adviser to former CM: BJP MLA Jamwal

Jamwal informed the House that he was never given perks equivalent to the principal secretary or secretary-rank. (Credit: Trilok Jamwal/Facebook)
BJP Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal on Tuesday stated in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly that he had received a monthly honorarium of Rs 1.20 lakh during his tenure as a political adviser to the former chief minister (Jai Ram Thakur) during the previous BJP regime.

Jamwal’s remarks came amid an ongoing political exchange between the treasury benches and the Opposition over appointments, financial management and the scale of benefits extended to government advisers and chairpersons.

Participating in a discussion, Jamwal said he served as a political adviser for five years, but was paid only a fixed honorarium. “I received Rs 1.20 lakh as honorarium while serving as political adviser to the former chief minister,” he told the House.

Denying Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s claims made earlier, the BJP MLA said he was never granted perks equivalent to the rank of a principal secretary or secretary. “I was never given facilities or status matching the rank of principal secretary or secretary, as was claimed by CM Sukhu in the House on Monday,” Jamwal said.

He further said that the present Congress government had enhanced the honorarium of its political appointees. “The current state government has increased the honorarium of its advisers up to Rs 2 lakh,” Jamwal said, drawing a comparison between the two regimes.

