Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
‘Monthly billing not possible’: Chandigarh admin tells electricity commission

Officials of Chandigarh's power department had then said that after the installation of smart meters in the city had been completed, bills would be generated monthly. (Representational/File)
The Chandigarh administration, in a written reply to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), has stated that the ‘implementation of monthly billing for domestic and commercial category of consumers at this stage was not feasible’.

The reply was filed after JERC had asked the administration to submit a progress report in the matter in a month’s time. The administration has already spent Rs 28 crore on installation of smart meters in the city.

Earlier, during a monthly hearing, residents of the city had demanded that electricity bills be generated monthly. Officials of Chandigarh’s power department had then said that after the installation of smart meters in the city had been completed, bills would be generated monthly.

“The Smart Grid Project is about to be completed. So far, 24,213 smart meters have been installed and commissioned. Also, SCADA Centre for online operation and monitoring of various activities has been established. Further due to privatisation of power, the smart grid project for the entire city has been dropped by NSGM- National Smart Grid Mission (Ministry of Power). Therefore the implementation of monthly billing for domestic and commercial category of consumers at this stage is not feasible,”Chandigarh administration said in its reply.

They further specified that “the implementation of KVAH(Kilovolt ampere hour) based tariff also at this stage” was not feasible due to the same reason.
After spending a whopping Rs 28 crore on installation of smart meters, the Union government had last yeardecided not to go ahead with its Smart Grid Project in parts of Chandigarh city where the project had been implemented during its pilot run.

The reason — the Centre’s unwillingness to shell out Rs 241 crore for full-time implementation of the project at a time when the power sector of Chandigarh was being privatised.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 00:28 IST
