A month on, protest for releasing Sikh prisoners gaining size on Mohali-Chandigarh border

Ever since the ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ launched their protest march from Mohali on January 7 for releasing Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms, the number of supporters have grown in size. People from almost all the districts in Punjab are arriving on Mohali-Chandigarh border where the protestors are camping, determined to fight until all their demands are met.

Nihangs, members of several Sikh bodies and others are supporting the demands of the Morcha. The protesters have also been seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassination.

On January 7, the agitators under the banner of ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ gathered at the historical Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali, from where they proceeded towards Chandigarh. The protestors were, however, stopped by the Chandigarh police at the border on the same day following which the build-up to the ‘Pakka Morcha’ was started. In a span of one month, supporters from across the state thronged the protest venue and set up tents, first-aid kiosks, and community kitchen (langar) on the border.

Tents have been installed on both sides of the road leading to Chandigarh – at YPS Roundabout and in the space on the divider of Phase VII road towards Mohali.

The organisers have condemned the Chandigarh police action on their 31-member delegation that was heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday in Phase 3A.

The supporters of the Morcha from the border districts of Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar are also camping at the site. Some farmer organisations had also extended their support to the protesters.

Gurdas Singh, who had come from Batala, said that their demands are genuine and the government should not delay in implementing them.

Advertisement

“What is wrong in demanding the release of prisoners who have completed their jail term? We are talking about the sacrilege issue, is it wrong to talk about it?” he asked.

Dilbagh Singh from Patiala who was serving at the tea langar said that if the demands are not met the protest would continue on and would get bigger with more participants.

After garnering a massive public support, speakers also come to address the protestors gathered inside a large tent where they announce the strategies and decide on future plans.

Advertisement

On January 18, Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami’s car was attacked while Dhami was leaving the protest venue after addressing the gathering and extending his support to the protest. The attack was later condemned by the organizers.