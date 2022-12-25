scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Month-long adventure fest for school students concludes in Morni Hills

The month-long Winter Adventure Festival 2022 for Haryana school students concluded in the hilly terrains of Morni in Panchkula. A total of 2,450 students from government schools throughout Haryana participated in the festival. The festival, organised to provide basic information about adventure sports to young students, started on November 22 and concluded Saturday. It was organised by the Directorate of Education, Shiksha Sadan, Panchkula.

Professional trainers were hired to train training the students, who spent their time in tents under the open sky. The tents were pitched at Tikkar Taal, a huge natural waterbody, situated in Morni Hills, the only hilly tourist destination in Haryana.

The students were given basic training on rock climbing, trekking on hilly terrains, pitching tents and a first hand experience of sleeping bags. The students attended the festival from Ambala, Panchkula, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Hisar and other districts.

Sanjay Bhardwaj, programme officer, emphasised the importance of adventurous and thrilling aspects of life while advising students and teachers to take into account the safety of environment, wildlife and animals who take shelter in hilly areas.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 11:25:07 pm
