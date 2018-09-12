Month after summons to DSP, CBI files closure reports in two cases

DSP R C Meena (File Photo) DSP R C Meena (File Photo)

Around a month after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court of Chandigarh issued orders to initiate criminal proceedings against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for disobeying its orders by not appearing during hearings, the probe agency has filed closure reports in two counter cases of forgery and cheating involving a property deal in 2015. The matter will now come up for hearing in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Akshedeep Mahajan on September 29.

In the closure report, the CBI has mentioned that both the cases are of civil nature and that during investigation it has been learnt there was no loss of money to anyone.

As per records, a case of forgery and cheating had been registered by the Chandigarh Police on a complaint of one Deepa Duggal against one G S Chawla, his wife Jagjeet Kaur, son H S Chawla, G S Bhatti (father-in-law of H S Chawla) and Sarabjit Singh (friend of Bhatti) for allegedly forging documents to get bank loan for a property at Sector 9 being sold by her. A counter case was registered against Duggal at Sector 3 police station on the complaint of G S Chawla that she had concealed the legal facts of the Sector 9 property. Both the matters were thus being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police. The same year, it was transferred to the CBI.

However, Guneet Kaur, daughter of G S Chawla, lodged a complaint with the CBI that two EOW officers had demanded Rs 40 lakh for settling the case and not arresting her father. The CBI had then laid a trap in August 2015 and arrested former DSP, EOW, R C Meena, along with Sun-inspector (SI) Surinder Kumar from their office at Sector 17. The CBI had also arrested two businessmen Aman Grover, owner of K L G Hotel, and Sanjay Dahuja, owner of Berkeley Automobiles, for allegedly accepting the bribe for DSP Meena and SI Kumar.

The CJM court had earlier on July 16 issued orders to initiate criminal case proceeding against DSP Rajesh Khatri of Anti-corruption Branch for disobeying its orders by not appearing despite notices issued to him to explain why any status report was not filed regarding the case.

Orders were issued to file a complaint under sections 166 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 174 (Non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of the Indian Penal Code before the magistrate.

