Month after being served notices, Chandigarh coaching centres far from ready to combat fire

A MONTH after Chandigarh coaching centres were served notices following the fire at a Surat coaching centre that claimed 22 lives, the situation on ground remains unchanged. A reality check by chandigarh Newsline in Sector 34, which houses several coaching centres, revealed how fire safety arrangements continue to remain in a shambles, putting the lives of hundreds of young students at risk.

Advertising

Broken fire alarms, expired extinguishers, defunct fire hydrants, worn-out hose reels, defective entry and exit signs, loose wires precariously hanging overhead as well as open electric boxes made the area a minefield.

‘Aar Ess’ classes, for students preparing for IIT JEE and AIIMS, presented a grim picture of fire safety. Hose reels, alarm systems were not in place.

RK Aggarwal, MD of the institute, told Newsline, “I went to the fire department today as well. They are under a lot of pressure. We are in the process of installing fire safety systems in the corridor. Hose reels and fire systems require funds amounting to Rs 10 lakh. Our fire safety arrangements will be ramped up soon.”

Advertising

In one building that houses at least three coaching institutes and one finance company, the fire alarm installed on the right hand side was found broken. Electric boxes were open and hose reels were covered in dust as if unused for years. These institutes offer coaching for IIT JEE and pre-medical tests.

The area leading to the Allen Institute, where classes were being held, was found wanting on these counts. Fire hose reels were not in use and entry and exit signs were not illuminated.

Vijay Makin, the admin head of the institute, said, “We have proper fire safety. The fire department has given us a list of additional things, which will be installed soon. I was told that additional fire safety systems are not made in Chandigarh and the fire department is arranging them for us. So that will take a little time but will be done for sure. The fire department said ours was the only institute with adequate fire safety.” The situation at Bansal Classes in Sector 34 was also same. Harveen, HR manager said, “Our fire safety systems are in place.” However, when asked if they had an NOC from the fire department, she said, “The NOC is the responsibility of the landlord.”

In another coaching institute on the first floor, the fire hydrant system was covered in cobwebs. Other than notices from the fire department, the UT administration has issued an order under Section 144 of the CRPC to these coaching institutes to comply with fire safety norms or face closure on June 28.