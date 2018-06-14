Monsoon to hit Chandigarh by June-end

Haze covers Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Haze covers Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Meteorological department has predicted that monsoon will arrive here in the last week of June. The maximum temperature on Wednesday continued to remain above 40 degrees Celsuis for the second consecutive day. “The pre-monsoon phase will begin from June 20. The monsoon can be expected to hit the region during the last week of June,” the Director of the local Met department, Surender Paul, told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday, adding the rain will continue till September.

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was 42.3 degrees Celsuis, which is three notches above normal. The minimum temperature during Tuesday night was recorded two notches above the normal at 28.7 degrees Celsuis.

The weather on Thursday is expected to remain dry with maximum temperature reaching 42 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain clear during the day, but can be partly cloudy towards evening, Met officials said. The night temperature on Thursday has been predicted to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Not just Delhi. A blanket of dust has covered Mohali too. #ExpressPhoto by @JasbirMalhi1 pic.twitter.com/VDtkkFyV5k — Express Photography (@ExpressImages) June 14, 2018

Paul said that the city can expect light rain on Friday evening and Saturday.“Weather is likely to be dry during next 36 hours and light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely at isolated places on June 15 and 16. Strong dust-raising winds likely for next two-three days in the state”, the MeT department said in its daily bulletin.

Stating that rainfall during the upcoming monsoon is expected to be average, Paul said that people also need to take precautions to avoid getting affected by communicable diseases. “People should avoid walking in the rain as much as possible and make it a daily routine to bathe twice in monsoons,” he said.

The MeT department has also predicted thunderstorm and gusty winds in the region from Friday till the weekend.

