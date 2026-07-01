Monsoon set to enter Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana

The department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph from July 1 onwards. (Photo/PTI)

The southwest monsoon is set to advance further into north India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, on Tuesday forecasting favourable conditions for its arrival in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the next three to four days.

The weather office has also forecast a significant increase in rainfall activity across the region between July 2 and July 6, with heavy rain likely at isolated places.

In a special weather bulletin, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and some areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Surat, Indore, Sagar, Sidhi, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Dehradun, Mandi and adjoining regions.