Monsoon Session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly: Amid opposition, House passes Universities (Amendment) Bill

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid strong opposition from BJP legislators, who said that the proposed changes would undermine the autonomy of state universities and bring their functioning under greater government control.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who moved the Bill for consideration and passage, described it as a “historic” legislation aimed at safeguarding the interests of qualified youth and people of Himachal Pradesh. He assured the House that the government would not interfere in the syllabus, routine academic functioning or student-teacher affairs of universities.

The Bill, which will now be sent for the Governor’s assent, will cover Himachal Pradesh University, established in 1970; Sardar Patel University, Mandi, established in 2021; Himachal Pradesh Technical University, established in 2014; Himachal Pradesh Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry University, established in 1986; and Atal Medical and Research University, established in 2017.

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Sukhu further said, “Appointments to the posts of Assistant Professor and Professor would continue to be made by the universities and asserted that the Bill would not affect their recruitment. Financial requirements of universities would be examined by the Finance Secretary led Finance Committee, including whether a new university was required. The Executive Committee, headed by the Vice-Chancellor, would remain supreme, while the Finance Committee would submit its reports to the Executive Committee.” He said, “Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will only recruit the class-III and class-IV employees and non-teaching faculty member.”

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur said, “This amendment Bill will also meet the same fate which was meet to the amended provisions of Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, in the Himachal High Court on August 27. He said that the high court had struck down provisions that gave the state government a decisive role in appointing vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of the state’s agricultural universities.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma from Sri Naina Devi opposed the Bill, saying universities were already regulated by the UGC and enjoyed autonomy under its rules and regulations. He said, “The amendment amounted to an “attack” on the independence of universities.” Sharma objected particularly to the proposed role of the government in recruitment and financial affairs, arguing that the existing system provided for university-based selection committees with UGC and government nominees. Sharma also linked the Bill an attempt to fill certain people affiliated to a particular class, political party into the state universities, which were funded by the UGC.

He said the proposal was also contrary to the National Education Policy’s emphasis on institutional autonomy. Recalling his student days with Sukhu, Sharma said they had together fought for university autonomy. BJP MLA from Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal accused the government of trying to convert universities into government departments. He questioned the proposed composition of the Finance Committee and said that the amendment was being brought to facilitate government appointments.

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Jamwal said, “One of the provisions in the amendments is that Finance Secretary will chair the Finance Committee and Vice-Chancellor will be the member of committee. Vice-Chancellor is the representative of Chancellor-cum-Governor. Does this provision not undermine the protocol? State’s Finance Secretary will chair the committee and Vice-Chancellor will be a member of the committee means a representative of Chancellor-cum-Governor report to the Finance Secretary.”

Meanwhile, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani defended the Bill, saying autonomy was important but could not become a shield for misuse. He cited examples from YS Parmar University and NIT Hamirpur and suggested that teaching posts should be filled through expert committees, while non-teaching posts could be recruited through the Public Service Commission on merit.

Opposing the Bill, BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said that the Bill would collapse university autonomy.

Defending the Bill, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi supported the legislation and criticised the BJP over its past appointments. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur accused the government of repeatedly bringing Bills and amendments that later faced judicial scrutiny. Sukhu hit back, saying the LoP was “in the habit of speaking lies” and clarified that a court had commented on university rules, not struck down the entire Act. Congress MLAs Suresh Kumar and Harish Janartha also backed the Bill, with Janartha stressing the need for greater monitoring of financial affairs and alleging irregularities in university administration.

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Two other Bills were passed

Two moe bills including Shimla Roads Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeking to further amend the Shimla Roads Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Act, 2007. Sukhu also introduced the Himachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing further amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, were passed in the Assembly on Wednesday.