Monsoon session: AAP moves adjournment motion, seeks repeal of agriculture laws

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Member of Parliament, Bhagwant Mann, moved an adjournment motion in Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday seeking the repeal of the farm laws.

In a statement issued here, Mann said that the other listed businesses of the House should be set aside and the matter related to farm laws should be taken up for discussion, as it is of urgent importance.

The AAP MP said that the farmers of the country had been sitting at the borders of Delhi, irrespective of the weather conditions, for eight months with their families, including women, children and elderly, just to seek the repeal of the three black farm laws and contended that Parliament should only discuss the black farm laws and accept the legitimate demands of the farmers.

Mann said that amid the nation-wide crisis over the enactment of the black farm laws, hundreds of country’s ‘Annadatas’ were martyred during the ongoing farmers’ movement and it was important to take up the matter on priority with repeal of the black farm laws, so that the farmers and their families could move back happily to their houses.

He said that time and again the ruling BJP government at the Centre had described the peacefully agitating farmers as extremists, Khalistanis and terrorists; maligned and abused them, which was reprehensible.

Mann stated that he will cause a commotion in support of the farmers and will raise their voice loudly if the Speaker would not allow the motion. He would also move the adjournment motion again on Tuesday, in case the motion was not allowed.