Monsoon likely to withdraw between Oct 7-10

Monsoon is likely to withdraw between October 7 and 10, said officials of Chandigarh Meteorological Department. The region has not recorded rainfall for 4-5 days, while an anticyclonic movement has begun forming here.

The UT Meteorological (MeT) department said there are very less chances of rain on Monday, thereby, reducing the likelihood of monsoon extending further. “Once the monsoon withdrawal starts, the temperatures will go slightly above normal. This will only be till October 10, and thereafter, temperatures will start dropping,” said the MeT Department official.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 33.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while the minimum temperature recorded was 23.7 degree Celsius, which is five degrees above normal.

The department said that the maximum temperature may go upto 34 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The minimum temperature will go upto 24 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius on the two days.

Chandigarh received 172.5mm rain in September, 19 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 145.2 mm. The city also recorded the highest precipitation in September since 2018.

A total of 600.2 mm rain has been recorded during the rainy season this year, against an average of 846.5 mm, a shortfall of 29 per cent.