Monsoon intensifies in Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain damages roads, bridges, cuts off several areas

The Sangla-Chitkul road was blocked near Batseri after a landslide sent large boulders and debris crashing onto the road. (Express Photo)

Heavy rain, flash floods and landslides continued to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, disrupting normal life, damaging roads, bridges and buildings, and leaving several areas cut off as the monsoon intensified.

On Saturday, Sirmaur received the highest rainfall of 57.3mm, followed by Solan ( 36.6 mm) and Shimla (29.8 mm). However, from Friday at 8 pm to Saturday at 8 am, Nahan in Sirmaur recorded the highest rainfall of 158.9 mm, followed by Solan (80.2 mm), Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra (62.5 mm), Shimla (37.5 mm), and Sainj in Kullu (48.0 mm).

The Met office has issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rains in isolated places in Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Bilaspur and Sirmour districts for Saturday.