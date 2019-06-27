Heavy rain lashes parts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra

With the onset of monsoon in Gujarat on Tuesday, parts of the state received rainfall on Wednesday, State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Advertising

As many as 53 talukas, especially in Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with Mendarda taluka of Junagadh district receiving the highest at 90 mm, followed by Jambughoda in Panchmahal 71 mm and Una in Gir Somnath 60 mm within four hours on Wednesday morning.

Other talukas that received heavy rainfall include Palitana in Bhavnagar district (60 mm) rainfall, Gondak in Rajkot (51 mm), Babra in Amreli district (42 mm), Visavadar in Junagadh (40 mm), Umerpada in Surat (39 mm), Bagasara in Amreli (30 mm), Surat city (19 mm) and Talala in Gir Somnath (10 mm).

Bharuch, Narmada and Tapi districts in south Gujarat, and Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara in east-central zone also received notable rainfall from till Wednesday morning.

With the upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat and adjoining areas, including north and west Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and Westerly winds prevailing at lower levels over the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in Chhota Udepur, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Navsari, Valsad and Surat districts, as well as in the districts of the Saurashtra region, namely Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar as well as the union territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli this week.