‘Monsoon gradually giving way to winter’: Chandigarh MeT

Monsoon is gradually retreating, paving the way for winters, claims Chandigarh meteorological department.

“Though, there will be no rain for another three to four days, it will bid adieu to us after a brief spell,” an official of Met Department has told Chandigarh Newsline.

The Met department has stated that it has started getting a bit chilly during late night hours and early morning as the cloudiness has decreased.

The minimum temperature recorded on Friday night was 24.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above normal, while the maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 32.7 degrees Celsius.

Though on Sunday, the weather is predicted to be cloudy, days will be clearer from Monday onwards.

The day temperature is likely to go upto 34 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature will plunge to 21 degrees Celsius by coming Tuesday.

According to a media bulletin, weather is likely to remain dry for next two days in Punjab and Haryana.

