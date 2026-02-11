Four months ahead of monsoon: Experts sensitise apple farmers to keep fungal diseases Alternaria and Marssonina at bay

Both fungal diseases attack apple foliage under rising temperature and humidity, particularly during monsoon, causing premature leaf fall, reduced fruit size and significant yield losses: Senior scientist Dr Usha Sharma

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 11, 2026 10:49 AM IST
With the threat of widespread Alternaria leaf spot and Marssonina leaf blotch looming over apple orchards, horticulture experts on Tuesday launched an extensive awareness and sensitisation drive across Himachal Pradesh nearly four months ahead of the monsoon season, the period most conducive to the spread of these fungal diseases.

The week-long drive in Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, till February 19, will strengthen farmers’ knowledge of disease identification, preventive care and integrated disease management to promote sustainable apple production and safeguard orchardists’ livelihoods.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is the largest producer of apple products, followed by Kinnaur.

At least eight scientific teams — comprising experts from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, Regional Horticultural Research and Training Stations, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and the State Department of Horticulture — have been constituted. The teams will tour major apple-growing districts of Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Mandi by February 19 to conduct field visits, farmer meetings and on-site demonstrations.

Senior scientist Dr Usha Sharma said, “Alternaria and Marssonina fungal diseases attack apple foliage under rising temperature and humidity, particularly during monsoon months of June to August. In recent years, these diseases have emerged as major threats across apple-producing regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, causing premature leaf fall, reduced fruit size and significant yield losses.”

Apple grower Hari Chand Rooch of Saroga village in Kotgarh told The Indian Express, “Farmers have suffered heavy losses over the past three years as these diseases spread rapidly when temperatures hover around 22°C to 28°C and high humidity during rains. Timely preventive sprays, quality fungicides and organic anti-fungal measures remain the only effective control.”

Experts said recent heavy snowfall in higher reaches has helped maintain essential soil moisture — critical to tree health — but warned that humid orchard microclimates later in the season could again favour fungal outbreaks.

In Shimla district alone, four teams began field outreach on Tuesday, covering areas such as Baghi, Ratnari, Kalbog, Sheelghat, Nakrari, Chiyog and Kandru, with visits to more villages scheduled over the coming week. Similar programmes were conducted in Nichar and Sungra in Kinnaur, Bharmour in Chamba, Garsa Valley in Kullu and Sangalwara in Mandi, with further visits lined up.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

