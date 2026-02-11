Four months ahead of monsoon: Experts sensitise apple farmers to keep fungal diseases Alternaria and Marssonina at bay

With the threat of widespread Alternaria leaf spot and Marssonina leaf blotch looming over apple orchards, horticulture experts on Tuesday launched an extensive awareness and sensitisation drive across Himachal Pradesh nearly four months ahead of the monsoon season, the period most conducive to the spread of these fungal diseases.

The week-long drive in Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, till February 19, will strengthen farmers’ knowledge of disease identification, preventive care and integrated disease management to promote sustainable apple production and safeguard orchardists’ livelihoods.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is the largest producer of apple products, followed by Kinnaur.

At least eight scientific teams — comprising experts from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, Regional Horticultural Research and Training Stations, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and the State Department of Horticulture — have been constituted. The teams will tour major apple-growing districts of Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Mandi by February 19 to conduct field visits, farmer meetings and on-site demonstrations.