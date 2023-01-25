Monitor buildings 24 hours for three days to check SFJ activists: Punjab DGP Intelligence to officials

Punjab Director General of Police (Intelligence) has asked all deputy commissioners to monitor government buildings round the clock for three days ahead of Republic Day to prevent activists of Sikh for Justice from ‘indulging in illegal activities’.

Activists of SFJ, a banned organisation, often write Khalistan slogans or hoist the Khalistani flag on government buildings on important occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day.

In a letter issued on January 23, DGP Intelligence said, “Sikh for Justice activists may indulge in illegal activities and hoist Khalistani flags or write Khalistani slogans on the vacant buildings.”

“It should be made sure that at least one person should remain present 24 hours for the next three days at the buildings under you and monitor so that any such action (by SFJ activists should be avoided. Flag posts of the offices and buildings should be monitored for 24 hours so that no one can cause any damage to the national flag or hoist any other flag,” he added.