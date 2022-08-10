scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Money taken for postings, issuance of NOCs: VB chargesheet against Dharamsot

The chargesheet stated that the private firm engaged in getting the NOCs had applied for a total of 118 NOCs, 42 of which were cleared during Dharamsot’s tenure.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 10, 2022 7:33:02 am
Money taken for postings, issuance of NOCs: VB chargesheet against DharamsotSadhu Singh Dharamsot (Express File)

During former Punjab Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s tenure, District Forest Officers (DFOs) were allegedly asked to give money for postings and lakhs of rupees were taken in lieu of issuing No Objection Certificates (NoCs) for passages for hotels, filing stations on highways, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has highlighted in its chargesheet against Dharamsot.

In the chargesheet, the VB highlighted that during the investigation many DFOs revealed that they had to give money to Dharamsot to either get the desired posting or to continue holding a post.

The chargesheet stated that the minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Chamkaur Singh was the middle man and they would give money to him on the directions of the former minister. The DFOs had also revealed that they were scared of the minister. At least two DFOs told the VB that they had given Rs 15 lakh and Rs 12 lakh to the minister through Chamkaur Singh.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had filed the chargesheet against Dharamsot, who is currently lodged in jail, on August 6 in the district court in a corruption case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...Premium
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

The chargesheet also highlighted that the former minister took money from a private consultancy firm to issue NOCs for making passages in the forest land. The money was taken from filling stations and hotel owners. Rs 1 lakh was charged from the owners of filling stations while Rs 50,000 was taken from hotel owners to clear passages to their properties.

More from Chandigarh

The chargesheet stated that the private firm engaged in getting the NOCs had applied
for a total of 118 NOCs, 42 of which were cleared during Dharamsot’s tenure. The firm had paid between Rs 15-20 lakh to Dharamsot through one Parveen Kumar. Dharamsot was the Forest Minister during Captain Amarinder Singh’s government. He was arrested by the VB on June 7 along with his media advisor Kamaljeet Singh, who is also an accused in the case.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 07:33:02 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

Featured Stories

Sandy forever
Sandy forever
More than medals
More than medals
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy Chairman of RS?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy Chairman of RS?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing
Wakf Board case

AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics
Explained

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement