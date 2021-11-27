Money Laundering Case: After raids against Fastway owner, 3 others, ED freezes accounts worth Rs 7 cr

A day after raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 8 places linked to four accused in a multi-crore money laundering case, ED officials informed that bank lockers and FDs worth nearly Rs 7 crores have been frozen.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Thursday raided the residence of Fastway media cable network and Jujhar bus service owner Gurdeep Singh Jujhar in the multi-crore graft case of Surinder Pal Singh ‘Pehalwan’, the former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The other accused whose premises were raided included ‘Pehalwan’, Tarandeep Singh, Gurmesh Gill, who is owner Ek Onkar builders and was allegedly favoured in matter of contracts by Pehalwan.

ED sources informed that the frozen FDs and bank lockers belong to Gurmesh Gill, while documents and Rs 10 lakh cash were seized from the premises of Gurdeep Singh of Fastway cable network.

The searches were conducted at various premises in Ludhiana, Mohali, Chandigarh and Nawanshahr.

Money laundering investigation by ED was initiated in April this year following the FIR registered and chargesheet filed by Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, against Surinder Pal Singh and his associates for misusing his official position in allotting projects of GMADA to his favoured companies.

The money was allegedly earned as bribe by Pehalwan by favouring these firms and was circulated in his bogus firms in the name of his family members and close associates.

During investigation by ED, it has also been found that certain part of this allegedly ill-gotten money had also gone to Gurdeep Singh Jujhar.