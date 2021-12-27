Moment of truth as Chandigarh decides today

Chandigarh will get its new general house on Monday. The counting for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election will begin 9am onwards at 9 counting stations. The candidates are already ready with their counting agents and representatives to be present at the stations. At around noon, the situation would be largely clear as to who will win. After the results are declared, the first meeting of the General House will be on December 30. This time there will be 35 councillors in the house as the wards have been increased from 26 to 35. The polling percentage remained at 60.45 per cent this year, which was held on December 24. Confident of its win, the BJP was already seen readying packets of sweets this evening.

BJP leaders have been saying that they are expecting a majority of seats in the elections.

Some other Congress candidates too who are confident of their win had ordered sweets on Sunday evening itself. Arrangements to hold a ‘victory march’ were also being done by the candidates’ supporters.

Candidates visit religious places before results

Many candidates visited temples and gurudwaras to pray before the result day. BJP candidate Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu visited the Gurudwara of Sector 8, Chandigarh. He said, “I am very hopeful but nothing is complete without god’s blessings and that is why I am here.” Sidhu is contesting from ward no 2. He has already remained a councillor.

Harpreet Babla, Congress candidate, also visited Nada Sahib Gurudwara with family to seek blessings. Harpreet is the wife of Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla. She is contesting after twenty years. Shakti Devshali, another BJP candidate, also went to a temple in his ward to seek blessings.