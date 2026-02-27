Holistic development possible only through active participation of all sections: Bhagwat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that all-round development of the nation is possible only through the active participation of all sections of society and by carrying everyone along.
On a three-day visit to Punjab, Bhagwat arrived in Ludhiana on Thursday.
“A handful of people came and ruled over India because society was not organised. Now that the country is independent, the goal is the all-round development of the nation, which is possible only through the active participation of all sections of society and by carrying everyone along,” Bhagwat said, interacting with around 800 prominent citizens from across the state at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) auditorium in Ludhiana.
During the interaction, Bhagwat discussed the RSS’s background and foundation, its gradual development, its functioning, and the holistic development of the country.
“When the Sangh talks about organising society, it means all 142 crore people living in India. Respect for everyone is the Indian way of thinking,” Bhagwat said.
About different beliefs, faiths and sects, Bhagwat said, “Everyone has to reach the same destination, though the paths may be different. One should remain firm on one’s own path while respecting the paths of others.”
He said five transformations — social harmony, environment, family values, self-awareness and civic duty — should become part of daily conduct.
Speaking on environmental issues, Bhagwat referred to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and cited the verse: “Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat.”
Bhagwat said, “Sangh exists for the nation, not for itself. When the term ‘Sangh work’ is used, it means work for the country and so ciety, not for any particular organisation.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram