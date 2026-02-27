Holistic development possible only through active participation of all sections: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that all-round development of the nation is possible only through the active participation of all sections of society and by carrying everyone along.

On a three-day visit to Punjab, Bhagwat arrived in Ludhiana on Thursday.

“A handful of people came and ruled over India because society was not organised. Now that the country is independent, the goal is the all-round development of the nation, which is possible only through the active participation of all sections of society and by carrying everyone along,” Bhagwat said, interacting with around 800 prominent citizens from across the state at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) auditorium in Ludhiana.