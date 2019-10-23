Mohali’s war against stubble burning: ‘Red entries’ in land records of habitual offenders

EXPEDITING THE anti-stubble burning campaign, the district administration, on the directions of Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan has started making ‘red entries’ in revenue records of farmers who continue to burn their crop residue despite warnings.

The DC said 56 sites of stubble burning have been detected in the district, hence officers of the revenue department have been instructed to start the procedure of adding ‘red entries’ to the land records of the offenders.

He further said that the government was providing subsidised modern agriculture apparatus for efficacious management of crop residue to farmers, and that he had ordered officials of the agriculture department to check usage of machines like rotavator, happy seeder and Super Straw Management System.

Emphasising on monitoring mechanism, Dayalan said that the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had initiated the process of issuing challans to offenders of stubble burning, and that seven have been issued so far.

The DC also ordered physical verification of these sites and directed officials to submit a report in this regard. He said rallies and other awareness events are being conducted to make farmers aware of the ill-effects of burning residue, and hand-written agreements have also been taken from government employees that they will not set paddy straw and other crop residue on fire on their own land and prevent others from doing so.

The DC said nodal officers have been deputed in paddy-growing villages across the district to stop this practice and create awareness. He added that the staff of cooperation, revenue, rural development and panchayats, agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation departments and powercom have been working in tandem to check this menace.