Mohali’s new urban clusters set to get canal water supply

The proposed WTP at Singhpur is expected to significantly improve water quality and supply capacity.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has initiated the process to connect its upcoming residential and urban sectors with a canal-based water supply system, to strengthen the urban infrastructure and address future water needs.

The initiation project includes the upgradation of the Kajouli Pump House, construction of a Phase-II Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Singhpur and laying of a rising main pipeline up to Mohali.

GMADA has also started the process of appointing consultants for preparing design drawings, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), tender documentation and proof-checking for the ambitious project.

The initiative is being seen as crucial for the city’s long-term water security.