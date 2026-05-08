Mohali’s new urban clusters set to get canal water supply

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The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has initiated the process to connect its upcoming residential and urban sectors with a canal-based water supply system, to strengthen the urban infrastructure and address future water needs.
The initiation project includes the upgradation of the Kajouli Pump House, construction of a Phase-II Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Singhpur and laying of a rising main pipeline up to Mohali.
GMADA has also started the process of appointing consultants for preparing design drawings, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), tender documentation and proof-checking for the ambitious project.
The initiative is being seen as crucial for the city’s long-term water security.
At present, several newly developed sectors and emerging urban pockets under GMADA largely depend on tubewells for water supply. However, with the groundwater table declining steadily and population increasing rapidly, authorities are now moving towards a sustainable canal water distribution system.
Officials said the canal water sourced from the Kajouli Water Works will be treated using modern technology before various sectors receive the water.
The proposed WTP at Singhpur is expected to significantly improve water quality and supply capacity.
In addition, the new rising pipeline will help ensure smoother and more regular water distribution across the region.
The project is expected to provide major relief to developing areas including Aerocity, IT City Mohali and New Chandigarh, along with several other GMADA-developed sectors.
Residents are likely to get relief from recurring summer issues such as low water pressure and supply shortages. The move is also expected to reduce dependence on groundwater extraction, contributing to environmental conservation.
Speaking on the development, GMADA Executive Engineer Khushpreet Singh said, “Action on the project has already begun. Once the design process is completed, further work will be initiated at the earliest.”
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