Mohali’s cleanliness, development stalled: mayor calls House meeting on Monday

Raising serious concerns over cleanliness, development and public safety, Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu has convened a Mohali Municipal Corporation House meeting on Monday to deliberate on key civic issues such as sanitation, roads, trees, drainage, and other pressing problems.

“Cleanliness in the city has deteriorated to such an extent that we have to repeat the same issue again and again. It feels embarrassing even saying it,” the mayor said.

The mayor said that when the political mindset becomes narrow, progress in cleanliness and development becomes impossible. “Three major roads in Mohali’s Phase 1 to Phase 11, Balongi to Phase 11, and TDI to the Airport road were assigned to senior officials for maintenance, but the situation did not improve,” Sidhu said, accusing the local MLA of “deliberately obstructing ongoing development works and pressuring officials to halt projects”.