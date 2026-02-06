Mohali’s cleanliness, development stalled: mayor calls House meeting on Monday

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Raising serious concerns over cleanliness, development and public safety, Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu has convened a Mohali Municipal Corporation House meeting on Monday to deliberate on key civic issues such as sanitation, roads, trees, drainage, and other pressing problems.
“Cleanliness in the city has deteriorated to such an extent that we have to repeat the same issue again and again. It feels embarrassing even saying it,” the mayor said.
The mayor said that when the political mindset becomes narrow, progress in cleanliness and development becomes impossible. “Three major roads in Mohali’s Phase 1 to Phase 11, Balongi to Phase 11, and TDI to the Airport road were assigned to senior officials for maintenance, but the situation did not improve,” Sidhu said, accusing the local MLA of “deliberately obstructing ongoing development works and pressuring officials to halt projects”.
Citing examples, the mayor said that despite work orders being issued, contractors are often forced to stop work under pressure. “Payments are cleared through officials and bills are passed by them, which leads to delays and obstruction in work,” he said, urging residents to understand that such an approach cannot benefit the city.
The mayor also raised concerns over the law and order situation, stating, “There are incidents of murder, theft, and attacks. People do not feel safe even in their own homes.”
Sidhu appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior officials to pay urgent attention to Mohali’s condition.
The mayor said the meeting would also address the issue of mature (60 to 70-year-old) and dry trees posing risks as they often fall and damage vehicles, power lines and houses. “Forest Department officials have been invited, and legal measures will be considered to trim tree height or remove dry and hazardous trees.”
Dedicated team to repair potholes, footpaths
Sidhu proposed forming a dedicated team for repairing potholes and damaged footpaths. “Whenever a pothole appears, it should be filled immediately; otherwise, taxpayers’ money is going to waste,” he said.
Expressing displeasure over unfinished development works, especially rainwater drainage, the mayor said, “After completing 90-95 per cent of work, the remaining 5 per cent is deliberately stopped, which wastes the money already spent.”
Sidhu warned that if the government and officials failed to act responsibly, the city’s condition might worsen further. “We will continue our efforts, but the system must be fixed to ensure cleanliness and development in Mohali,” he added.
