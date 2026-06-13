Mohali’s CGC University launches flagship programme for students to work in Japan

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In a significant step towards expanding international career opportunities for Indian students, Mohali’s CGC University on Friday launched its flagship “Study in CGC, Work in Japan” programme, aimed at connecting students with employment opportunities in Japan through industry partnerships, language training and global exposure. The university has established collaborations with more than 100 Japanese companies, creating pathways for students to explore careers in sectors such as IT, engineering, manufacturing and healthcare.
As part of the initiative, the university has collaborated with over 100 Japanese companies, opening career pathways in sectors such as information technology, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare and emerging technologies.
A key highlight of the initiative is the establishment of India’s first Japanese Language Centre within a university ecosystem. The centre aims to equip students with Japanese language proficiency and cross-cultural skills required to work and succeed in international professional environments.
The programme was launched in the presence of CGC University Founder Chancellor S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Managing Director Arsh Dhaliwal, Executive Vice President Dr Sushil Prashar, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Pradeep Reddy CH, Associate Dean Dr Vikasdeep Singh Mann, along with representatives of leading Japanese companies and industry partners.
Dhaliwal said, “Education must transcend geographical boundaries and empower students to become global citizens. The ‘Study in CGC, Work in Japan’ Programme reflects our commitment to creating opportunities that enable young minds to compete, contribute and excel on the international stage. Through India’s First Japanese Language Centre and strong industry collaborations, we are preparing students for a future without borders.”
Managing Director Arsh Dhaliwal said the initiative aligns education with global industry requirements. “By partnering with over 100 Japanese enterprises and introducing comprehensive language training, we are creating an ecosystem where aspirations meet opportunities. Our objective is to ensure students gain access to world-class career prospects and international exposure,” he said.
Executive Vice President Dr Sushil Prashar described the programme as a transformative opportunity for Indian youth. “Japan’s growing demand for skilled professionals presents a unique opportunity. Through this initiative, we are nurturing globally competent professionals equipped with technical expertise, language proficiency and cross-cultural understanding,” he said.
The university said the programme reflects its continued focus on international collaborations, industry-linked education and enhancing global employability for students.
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