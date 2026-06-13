Mohali’s CGC University launches flagship programme for students to work in Japan

A key highlight of the initiative is the establishment of India’s first Japanese Language Centre within a university ecosystem. (Photo: cgcuniversity.in)

In a significant step towards expanding international career opportunities for Indian students, Mohali’s CGC University on Friday launched its flagship “Study in CGC, Work in Japan” programme, aimed at connecting students with employment opportunities in Japan through industry partnerships, language training and global exposure. The university has established collaborations with more than 100 Japanese companies, creating pathways for students to explore careers in sectors such as IT, engineering, manufacturing and healthcare.

As part of the initiative, the university has collaborated with over 100 Japanese companies, opening career pathways in sectors such as information technology, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare and emerging technologies.

A key highlight of the initiative is the establishment of India’s first Japanese Language Centre within a university ecosystem. The centre aims to equip students with Japanese language proficiency and cross-cultural skills required to work and succeed in international professional environments.