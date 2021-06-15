Mohali’s Bhajouli village first to achieve 100% vaccination of all in 18+ category

The village has a population of 536 people, out of which 356 people are over 18 and all eligible persons have been jabbed with at least one dose of vaccine.

Leading the district in Covid vaccination, Bhajouli village became the first to inoculate its entire population above 18 years of age with at least one dose, on Monday.

“All villages are doing by and large good work in vaccination; five of our villages namely Tarouli, Rasoolpur, Barsalpur, Madanheri, and Bahadurgarh have successfully covered 100 per cent of the above 45 years old population,” said DC.

The village has a population of 536 people, out of which 356 people are over 18 and all eligible persons have been jabbed with at least one dose of vaccine.

The DC added that the village Panchayat has emerged as a pioneer among local civic bodies to be eligible for a special development grant of Rs 10 lakh, announced earlier by the Punjab CM, for villages achieving cent per cent vaccination target.