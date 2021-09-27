Mohali’s Ambedkar institute to provide 100 seats for MBBS

Admissions to the Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start for 2021-2022 session and the institute will admit 100 students from this academic year.

The institute has already got a letter of permission from the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) after fulfilling the remaining formalities. The MARB had approved 100 seats for the institute and found that the institute still had a faculty deficiency of 8 per cent which the management will fulfil and inform the National Medical Commission (NMC) within a stipulated time period.

Anandpur Sahib MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari said that the NMC for Mohali- based medical college has approved the admission of students for MBBS seats.

He said that all-round development of Shri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency was his sole objective. In a similar vein, the Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences has been set up in Mohali, where people will get world-class healthcare facilities.

He added that with this sanction, students would get admission in 100 seats of MBBS from this academic year.

The MARB had made the assessment of the facility regarding the infrastructure in the institute.