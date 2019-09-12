Mohali city news: Zomato delivery boy killed as crane rams motorcycle

A 20-year-old delivery boy working with an online food delivery app was killed after his bike was hit by a crane on the under-construction Kharar-Mohali road on late Tuesday night. Police arrested the crane operator after the employees of the food delivery app held a protest on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Keshav Sharma, a resident of Barnala district. He lived on rent in Alpine City. The accident occurred around 12.30 am on Tuesday when the victim was going from Kharar to Mohali.

“A crane was working when Keshav was going to Mohali. The crane operator suddenly changed the crane’s location due to which it hit Keshav’s bike. He was seriously injured and taken to civil hospital in Mohali where doctors declared him brought dead,” Sunny Enclave police post in-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Nidhan Singh said.

Keshav had bought the bike around two months ago. He was also pursuing his studies and working with online food delivery app Zomato.

Keshav’s family reached Mohali to take his body after post-mortem at civil hospital in Phase VI.

The victim’s colleagues held a protest on Wednesday afternoon and blocked traffic on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the crane operator. Police arrested the crane operator, identified as Baldev Singh, after registering a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The under-construction flyover has become a nightmare for hundreds of commuters.