Mohali: Woman with corona symptoms held after she flees from emergency

THE MOHALI police on Thursday arrested a woman who fled from the emergency of PGIMER. She was admitted to the hospital after symptoms of coronavirus were detected in her. Later, she was sent to the isolation ward of GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that they would not tolerate any laxity. The woman, identified as Tracy Garrett, 26, who returned from the UK with suspected symptoms of coronavirus disease was admitted to the PGIMER but she fled from the emergency.

“The woman is a resident of Sector 68. At 00.24 am on Thursday, she fled from the emergency, endangering the lives of other people and violating the guidelines with regard to the quarantined persons,” the DC said.

An FIR was registered at the Phase VIII police station under Section 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the police added sections 269 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR.

“All the passengers arriving at the international airport would be screened for COVID-19 by the teams specially constituted for the purpose,” the DC said.

The DC said that those at high risk would be quarantined under the surveillance of the health department at the designated hospitals/quarantine facilities while those found asymptomatic or healthy would be home quarantined for a period of 14 days. All such people would be stamped on the back and inside wrist of the right hand indicating the last day of quarantine.

The people with high risk would also have the option of being quarantined at the designated hotels such as Hotel Majestic in Phase IX, Hotel Cama in Phase 3A in Mohali, Hotel Almeda and Velvet Clarke at Zirakpur and Hotel Arista in Sunny Enclave and Hotel Royal on Landran road at Kharar. The police and enforcement teams would maintain strict vigil at these hotels and the health parameters of the quarantined people would be monitored by the Civil Surgeon and the District Nodal Officer.

The DC said the health department and enforcement teams would also conduct regular checks on the home quarantined people and those found violating the home quarantine would be strictly proceeded against. Further, in the larger public interest, the list of the home quarantined people would be updated on the website http://www.sasnagar.gov.in.

The DC exhorted the people not to panic and exercise precaution. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) also requested general public to curtail visits to its office situated here in PUDA Bhawan, Phase VIII.

A GMADA spokesman said that the coronavirus is spreading in the country and a case has been reported positive in Chandigarh too.

Considering the prevailing scenario, to limit the transmission of COVID-19, the general public is requested to minimise personal visits to the premises of GMADA till March 31.

