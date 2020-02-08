Mohali: Woman raped in car, salesman booked

Police registered the case but the accused was not arrested yet. Police registered the case but the accused was not arrested yet.

A MAN was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Lalru. The accused had visited the victim’s office for some work and later on pretext of lift in his car, he raped her. Police registered the case but the accused was not arrested yet.

According to the police, the victim stated that she was working in a private company and the accused identified as Hemant, had come to her office on February 5 while she was present in the office.

“I am working as a front desk executive, and was sitting at the reception when the accused came to our office. He told me that he was a sales man with a cosmetic company, selling facial kits for them. Before leaving, he took my mobile number so that he could contact me and also have me his visiting card,” the victim said.

She further said in her complaint that on the day of the incident on February 5, she left her office to go home and was waiting for a bus in Zirakpur, when the accused came there and offered her a lift in his car.

“I refused but he continued to insist that he would drop me. I accepted his offer but when we reached near Ambala road near Lalru, the accused took the car to a secluded place and raped me. I tried to raise an alarm but there was nobody to help me. The accused also threatened me to not disclosed the incident to anyone in my family or to my friends,” the victim alleged in her complaint.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh said that they booked Hemant under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

