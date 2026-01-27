Early-morning hit-and-run in Mohali leaves young woman bedridden, family allege police inaction

Recalling the incident, Simranjit said the car was coming at a very high speed from the Phase 3/5 traffic light.

A horrific early-morning road accident in Phase 5, Mohali, has turned the life of a young woman upside down, leaving her severely injured and bedridden for months. The incident occurred around 4 am, when Simranjit Kaur, 26, who works in Industrial Area, Sector 74 (Phase 8-B), was returning home after completing her night shift.

Simranjit was riding her two-wheeler towards Palam Enclave, Kharar, when she stopped briefly near a roadside food cart in front of Khaira Dhaba to eat on January 10. At that moment, a speeding car rammed into her vehicle, flinging her at a distance and leaving her unconscious.

The impact was so severe that her left leg was fractured below the knee, her left arm suffered multiple fractures, and her hip was also broken. She also sustained several internal injuries.