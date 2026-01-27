Early-morning hit-and-run in Mohali leaves young woman bedridden, family allege police inaction

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A horrific early-morning road accident in Phase 5, Mohali, has turned the life of a young woman upside down, leaving her severely injured and bedridden for months. The incident occurred around 4 am, when Simranjit Kaur, 26, who works in Industrial Area, Sector 74 (Phase 8-B), was returning home after completing her night shift.
Simranjit was riding her two-wheeler towards Palam Enclave, Kharar, when she stopped briefly near a roadside food cart in front of Khaira Dhaba to eat on January 10. At that moment, a speeding car rammed into her vehicle, flinging her at a distance and leaving her unconscious.
The impact was so severe that her left leg was fractured below the knee, her left arm suffered multiple fractures, and her hip was also broken. She also sustained several internal injuries.
After initial treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sector 56-A (Phase 6), she was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, where she underwent multiple surgeries. Following the treatment, she has now returned to her native place Jagadhri, where her family is caring for her. Doctors have advised complete bed rest, stating that her recovery may take nearly a year.
Recalling the incident, Simranjit said the car was coming at a very high speed from the Phase 3/5 traffic light.
“There were two boys and a girl in the car besides the driver. Police were already chasing them, and they were fleeing after some wrongdoing. In panic, the driver lost control and hit my two-wheeler and the roadside cart. After the accident, they abandoned the car and fled,” she said.
Due to her critical condition and continuous surgeries, Simranjit was not in a position to give her statement, resulting in a six-day delay in the registration of the case.
Simranjit’s mother Harjeet Kaur alleged that while her daughter continues to suffer in pain and cannot even walk, the accused driver and his companions are roaming freely. “Police have registered sections, but no arrests have been made so far. We want strict action so that our daughter gets justice and such negligence is not repeated,” she said.
The 26-year-old said that even after six days and despite the car being abandoned at the spot, no one has been arrested.
“My future has been shattered. My wedding was scheduled for April, but it will now have to be postponed. My career has also suffered, setting me back by at least a year,” Simranjit said.
Meanwhile, Shyam Singh, investigating officer of the case, said that the investigation has identified the car owner, who is a resident of Faridkot.
“A police team will soon question him and arrest the driver,” he added.
