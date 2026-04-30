Mohali woman ‘dies by suicide’, kin: ‘false theft case, harassed by police’

Mohali suicide case has raised serious concerns after a woman’s family alleged police harassment over a theft complaint, prompting an FIR for abetment. (Image via Unsplash)

A 45-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming sulphas in Mataur’s Sector 70, Mohali, Tuesday, while the family has accused a woman acquaintance and police of harassment and coercion over an alleged false theft complaint. Police have identified the deceased as Bhavna Rani. She was rushed to a hospital in Phase 6, where she died during the treatment around 11 am.

According to Bhavna’s family, she had a prior acquaintance with one Sarabjit Kaur — also a resident of Sector 70 (Mataur). A few days ago, Sarabjit had lodged a complaint at Mataur police station accusing Bhavna of stealing Rs 50,000 in cash, two expensive suits, a five-tola anklet and a three-gram gold ring. The total value of the alleged stolen items was stated to be around Rs 2 lakh.