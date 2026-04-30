Mohali woman ‘dies by suicide’, kin: ‘false theft case, harassed by police’

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A 45-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming sulphas in Mataur’s Sector 70, Mohali, Tuesday, while the family has accused a woman acquaintance and police of harassment and coercion over an alleged false theft complaint. Police have identified the deceased as Bhavna Rani. She was rushed to a hospital in Phase 6, where she died during the treatment around 11 am.
According to Bhavna’s family, she had a prior acquaintance with one Sarabjit Kaur — also a resident of Sector 70 (Mataur). A few days ago, Sarabjit had lodged a complaint at Mataur police station accusing Bhavna of stealing Rs 50,000 in cash, two expensive suits, a five-tola anklet and a three-gram gold ring. The total value of the alleged stolen items was stated to be around Rs 2 lakh.
However, Bhavna’s husband, Mahinder Pal, alleged that after the complaint was filed, police repeatedly summoned his wife to the police station and pressured her to confess.
“A woman constable assaulted my wife and forced her to sign a confession. She was (once) called to the police station at around 9 am and made to sit there till evening. She was repeatedly humiliated,” he alleged.
The family also claimed that Bhavna was forced to admit to the theft and sign a written settlement stating that her husband and their son, Gaurav, would return the alleged amount by May 12. “The agreement was made under pressure. She was mentally shattered because of the humiliation and stress,” a family member alleged.
Her husband and son alleged that she was compelled to take the step due to police pressure and false allegations by Sarabjit.
As she was unable to cope with the harassment, Bhavna consumed sulphas, the family claimed. “This is not suicide, but a death caused by harassment. Action should be taken against those responsible.”
Following the incident, Mataur police registered an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sarabjit Kaur for abetment to suicide.
Confirming the development, DSP City-1 Gurcharan Singh said, “A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Sarabjit Kaur. She will be arrested soon.” Police said further investigation is underway.
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