Mohali: Woman dies by consuming poison, police book husband

Mohali |
Updated: May 25, 2022 6:42:16 am
Phase 11 police have booked a man for abetment to suicide after his wife died after consuming poison on Sunday. She was taken to GMCH-32 but died at the hospital.
The complainant, Sarwan Singh stated to the police that his daughter Navneet Kaur, the victim, was married to the accused, Lakhwinder Singh, for around a year and a half. He alleged that Lakhwinder demanded money from Navneet to buy a car and under stress, she consumed the poison.
Acting on the complaint the police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against Lakhwinder Singh.
