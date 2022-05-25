scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Mohali: Woman dies by consuming poison, police book husband



By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: May 25, 2022 6:42:16 am
Acting on the complaint the police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against Lakhwinder Singh.

Phase 11 police have booked a man for abetment to suicide after his wife died after consuming poison on Sunday. She was taken to GMCH-32 but died at the hospital.

The complainant, Sarwan Singh stated to the police that his daughter Navneet Kaur, the victim, was married to the accused, Lakhwinder Singh, for around a year and a half. He alleged that Lakhwinder demanded money from Navneet to buy a car and under stress, she consumed the poison.



