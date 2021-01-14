Punjab: Mohali witnesses decline in new Covid cases, fatalities

As far as deaths are concerned, a total of nine deaths were reported between January 1 and January 10. (File Photo)

After witnessing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and virus-related deaths in the last month, authorities have had a sign of relief in the first ten days of the month, with the district witnessing a decline in the number of cases and fatalities.

The district has recorded ten virus-related deaths, along with a total of 501 positive cases between January 1 to January 10.

As far as deaths are concerned, a total of nine deaths were reported between January 1 and January 10. Compared to this, a total of 1,138 positive cases and 22 fatalities were reported in the first ten days of December 2020. The district saw a total of 2596 positive cases and 58 deaths in December.

In November, a total of 3,029 positive cases and 42 deaths were reported, out of which 620 cases and 13 deaths were reported in the first ten days of the month.

“The good thing is there was a decline in the number of fatalities. In the first ten days only nine deaths were reported which is the lowest as compared to the last two months in the same time period. We expect the same trend to continue,” said a health official.