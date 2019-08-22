Mohali: White tigress, 2 lions arrive at Chhatbir Zoo

After the death of a lion, Chhatbir Zoo got a pair of lions and a white tigress from the Rajkot Zoo in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The new members— Akshat, the lion, Drithi, the lioness and Gauri, the white tigress — will be kept under observation in quarantine for at least a month before their enclosures are opened for viewing, zoo authorities said. After a brief period of examination by the veterinary wing of the zoo, they were served soup and meat.

In January 2018, the Chhatbir Zoo had initiated an exchange programme with Rajkot Zoo, which was approved by Central Zoo Authority. After the persistent efforts of Punjab, the Gujarat government finally gave the proposal the green signal. To formally hand over the lions, a felicitation programme was conducted in Gir in which CM Vijay Rupani handed over the certificate of authorisation to Punjab to receive lions.

A team headed by Chhatbir Zoo’s Dr Ashish with Harpal Singh, Range Officer (Animal Management) reached Rajkot Zoo on August 16. After a medical checkup and clearance, the cats were loaded safely in customised containers.