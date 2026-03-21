Mohali wedding house theft: police arrest domestic help, three others

According to the complaint, the family had gathered in Mohali to attend a wedding when a case with gold jewellery and valuables was stolen from a room. (File Photo)

Police in Mohali cracked a high-value theft case involving a wedding house in Sector 77 and arrested four accused including a domestic help who allegedly masterminded the crime on Friday.

City SP Dilpreet Singh told the media the incident took place on February 14, 2026, at House No 484. A case was registered at Sohana police station the following day based on a complaint by one Parshottam Vashisht.

According to the complaint, the family had gathered in Mohali to attend a wedding when a case with gold jewellery and valuables was stolen from a room.

During investigation, police found the help, Neha Dhamija, was providing inside information about the valuables to her associates. Dhamija was working as the caretaker of a baby in the house for the past four to five months.