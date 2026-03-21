Mohali wedding house theft: police arrest domestic help, three others

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Police in Mohali cracked a high-value theft case involving a wedding house in Sector 77 and arrested four accused including a domestic help who allegedly masterminded the crime on Friday.
City SP Dilpreet Singh told the media the incident took place on February 14, 2026, at House No 484. A case was registered at Sohana police station the following day based on a complaint by one Parshottam Vashisht.
According to the complaint, the family had gathered in Mohali to attend a wedding when a case with gold jewellery and valuables was stolen from a room.
During investigation, police found the help, Neha Dhamija, was providing inside information about the valuables to her associates. Dhamija was working as the caretaker of a baby in the house for the past four to five months.
Special teams of CIA staff and local police were constituted on the directions of senior officers, the SP said, adding that “the accused were traced and arrested from McLeodGanj (Himachal Pradesh) and Ludhiana”.
Police have seized around 37 tolas of gold jewellery, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, a .30 bore pistol along with two live cartridges and a Swift Dzire car which was used in the crime, the officer said.
The SP said, “The case highlights how insider involvement played a key role in the crime. Swift coordination and technical surveillance helped us crack the case.”
According to the SP, police investigations also revealed that part of the stolen money was used to purchase an illegal weapon.
During questioning, it was revealed that the accused threw some of the stolen items into the Neelon canal to mislead investigators and destroy evidence
Further investigation is underway, police said.
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