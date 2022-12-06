Mohali: 153 weapon licences cancelled, 450 notices issued

The district administration has cancelled 153 weapon licences while notices have been issued to more than 450 people for cancellation of licences. The action follows the state government decision taken last week to crack down on gun culture in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told The Indian Express that they had cancelled 153 weapon licences so far while notices for cancellation were issued to around 400 licence holders. The licences will be cancelled after following due process.

Asked about the reasons for the cancellation of the licences, the DC said that there were many reasons such as change of address, death of licence holder, registration of any criminal case against the licence holder and not purchasing the weapon in time.

“The 153 licences cancelled are due to the reason that the licence holders did not purchase the weapons and the licences were bound to be cancelled,” the DC added.

At present, a total of 7,014 licences have been issued in the district and a total of 8,607 weapons are registered. The number of licences on which two weapons are registered is 1,653 while the number of weapons on which three or more than three weapons are registered is 196.

A total of 130 arms licences were issued in the district from January 1 to July 31 this year while a total of 107 weapons were registered on these licences.